Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) re-elects Sunil Kataria as the Chairman

22 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, was re-elected Chairman of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA). Kataria has has led the ISA over the past four years..The newly elected Executive Council met on September 21, 2020.

On his election for the fifth consecutive term as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body future ready for the new normal that is emerging around us and to provide value added support to our members. With the digital advertising having ascended as second only to TV and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement .The ISA has plans ahead to work with BARC to create a Multimedia Measurement that can be implemented very soon. We heartily thank all fraternity organisations for their strong partnering and this will surely help us accomplish new milestones. I also acknowledge the continuing support by our members in all our endeavours.”

Other members of the Executive Council are:

:: Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President – Corporate Brand and Marketing,Tata Services Limited

:: Abraham Mathew Alapatt, President & Group Head-Marketing, Service Quality Financial Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited

:: Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited

:: Ravi A. Desai, Director, Mass & Brand Mktg International, Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd.

:: Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International Ltd.

:: Girish Kalyanaraman, Senior Director Brand Operations, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited

:: Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited

:: Sandeep Kaul, Divisional Chief Executive – India Tobacco Division, ITC Limited

:: Bharat V. Patel, Independent Director, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

:: Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Adviser J. K. Enterprises

:: Amit Tiwari, Vice President – Marketing, Havells India Ltd.

:: Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Hawkins Cookers Limited

:: Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Limited

:: Ram Raghavan, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

:: Gauravjeet Singh, General Manager – Media Services (South Asia) Media, Hindustan Unilever Limited

:: Sanjeev Handa, Sr. V. P. Corporate Communications, Maruti Suzuki India Limited