India Today’s Safaigiri Awards to recognise Covid warriors

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The India Today group has announced the sixth edition of the Safaigiri Awards. This year the group will recognise Covid-19 warriors who have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the front.

Nominations have been invited from individuals/organisations who have contributed and brought about a significant change during this pandemic. The categories for this year are:

Best State in Combating Covid-19

Best Celebrity Contribution in Spreading Awareness

Best Far-Reaching Corporate Contribution for a Wider Social Impact

Best Testing Facility

Best NGO or other Entity that Extended Timely Help to Migrants

Best Innovation for Covid -Related Activity in Times of the Pandemic

Best Logistics Services Provider

Best NGO or Other Entity Offering Healthcare Services

Best Health Manager

Nominations with all details can be sent to safaigiri@intoday.com or they can be filed on www.safaigiri.in. The last date of filing nominations is September 12, 2020.

This year’s jury comprises Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group; Anu Aga, Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Businesswoman and Social Worker; Manish Sabharwal, Chairman, TeamLease Services Ltd; Dr Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India; Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health; Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta; Dr Gagandeep Kang, Vaccine Expert and Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group