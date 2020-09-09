India Today’s Safaigiri Awards to recognise Covid warriors

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The India Today group has announced the sixth edition of the Safaigiri Awards. This year the group will recognise Covid-19 warriors who have been leading the fight against COVID-19 from the front.

Safaigiri AwardNominations have been invited from individuals/organisations who have contributed and brought about a significant change during this pandemic. The categories for this year are:

  •         Best State in Combating Covid-19
  •         Best Celebrity Contribution in Spreading Awareness
  •         Best Far-Reaching Corporate Contribution for a Wider Social Impact
  •         Best Testing Facility
  •         Best NGO or other Entity that Extended Timely Help to Migrants
  •         Best Innovation for Covid -Related Activity in Times of the Pandemic
  •         Best Logistics Services Provider
  •         Best NGO or Other Entity Offering Healthcare Services
  •         Best Health Manager

Nominations with all details can be sent to safaigiri@intoday.com or they can be filed on www.safaigiri.in. The last date of filing nominations is September 12, 2020.

This year’s jury comprises Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group; Anu Aga, Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Businesswoman and Social Worker; Manish Sabharwal, Chairman, TeamLease Services Ltd; Dr Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India; Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Founder, Narayana Health; Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta;  Dr Gagandeep Kang, Vaccine Expert and Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group

