Horlicks’ new TVC celebrates confidence

14 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Horlicks has unveiled a new new film that highlights the journey of childhood. The film, notes a communique, brings alive the fact that today’s stories should not be limited to the intrinsic physical growth benefits but to the courage and confidence that children display when they grow well.

Commenting on the latest TVC, Sudhir Sitapati, Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment, HUL said: “India’s nutrition journey is central to the growth of the country. Nutrition is also the primary motivation that drives the mother, as a gatekeeper to the family’s health, so that the child can meet each moment with their full potential. Through this special film, we seek to celebrate the deeper meaning of growth that stems from courage and confidence. We truly believe that children, when enabled to their full potential, will lead the world through change and troubled times.”

Added Swati Bhattacharya of FCB: “What does a child growing up mean to a mother? Is it the annual health check-up or do they happen in moments suddenly, unrehearsed taking her by complete surprise? This is a grown-up version of our old promise of taller stronger sharper children, now it takes it to the next level where the child applies it to life.”