Hindware introduces TVC on hobs

29 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Somany Home Innovation Limited, makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’, have announced a new TVC for its Adonia Hob with MaxX Safe Technology.

Conceptualised and created by DDB Mudra, the TVC emphasises on the dual convenience that the Adonia Hob provides – handiness in cooking and safety from fire-related mishaps and not to forget the appealing aesthetics of the hob.

Said Rakesh Kaul, CEO and Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL): “Designed for modern-day homes, Hindware Kitchen Ensemble, one of the leading players and trusted brand in the consumer appliance category aims to grow the business manifold. It offers top-of-the-line products to Indian consumers. It helps our customers adopt a comfortable, luxurious and sustainable lifestyle while fostering innovation”.

Added a spokesperson from DDB Mudra: “This Hindware HOB is a state-of-the-art kitchen appliance for users with an essential safety feature. The team has tried to create a realistic kitchen scenario in the story which revolves around the product and its main feature – Maxx safe technology.”