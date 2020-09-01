Hindustan Times refreshes brand

By A Correspondent

HT Media Group re-launched its flagship brand Hindustan Times, in a digital-first avatar. The refreshed HT product portfolio, including HT City and Brunch, have gone in for a new look-and-feel.

HT has also unveiled its new positioning – First Voice, Last Word. Said Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan in a statement: “Now more than ever before, there is need for news that is credible and contemporary. This is the driving principle behind our relaunch of the Hindustan Times, which seeks to be the First Voice, yet have the Last Word.”

The paper has been redesigned by newspaper refresh veteran Dr Mario Garcia.

Said Rajan Bhalla, Group CMO, HT Media Ltd: “The media landscape has undergone immense transformation in the past decade and despite the testing times, Hindustan Times continues to make strides as a market leader to give the ‘news consumers’ what they are seeking and how they are seeking it. This refreshed product fits the fast-paced, knowledge seeking needs of the millennials without alienating the older generation who are also fast adapting to the new ways of news consumption. We are extremely excited about this new offering and are certain that this raises the bar for the news industry in our country.”

Dentsu Aegis Network’s creative agency has worked on the print and digital communication campaign of the relaunch.