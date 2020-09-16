Hansa Research launches IPLomania 2020 to track brand performance at IPL

16 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

With IPL coming back, Hansa Research, through its syndicated study IPLomania, has said it delve in to how these brands can exploit the opportunity in a relatively new version of the IPL.

According to a communique, the last edition of IPL (2019) saw some 120 brands being advertised on the platform. This year Hansa is tracking all of those along with a few new brands that are expected to advertise in the 2020 edition. The current market dynamics have diversified the category pool that usually advertises on the IPL platform. New brands/ categories will be on air this year due to the IPL being scheduled in close proximity of the festive season. With a plethora of categories – E-Commerce, FMCG, Auto, E-Wallets, Alcohol, Gaming, OTT, Paints, Real Estate, Education, Smartphones, Telecoms, Electronic, Banking, Wires, Social Media, Oral Care – the clutter would be the most difficult to break this year.

Said V Sudarshan, Senior Vice President, Hansa Research: “IPL turns 13, and everything about the event this time is different. Cricket enthusiasts are all looking forward to the new season right in the middle of the festive season, with a brand new sponsor, in a foreign land. What remains the same is the passion and awe-inspiring participation from the brands, which ultimately makes IPL a grand essential sports platform for advertising in the country,” adding: “We have crossed our expectations this year from IPLomania in terms of Revenue” which not only brings in some positivity amidst the gloom, but also reiterates the fact that brands are not just spending on IPL but are also keen in understanding how the spends have helped them.”