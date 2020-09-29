Godrej No 1 unveils new TVC

29 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Godrej No 1 from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) has unveiled its latest TVC for its sandal and turmeric variant. It has been conceptualised by Creativeland Asia.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Kataria CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) said: “Today, Godrej No. 1 is amongst the highest-selling soap brand, committed to offer the best bathing experience. Godrej No.1 offers ‘nature’s way to beauty’ with carefully chosen natural ingredients. Our new TVC campaign is to further build Godrej No. 1 as a beauty brand that helps in enhancing the natural beauty with Sandal, Turmeric and ¾ natural ingredients. Conceptualized in the current context, the TVC emphasizes that one can achieve natural beauty and skin care in the simplest way with Godrej No.1 while dealing with work and personal life commitments.”

Added Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, on the new TVC: “For women who are busy juggling between work and home, the bath is often the only beauty regimen. And the soap is the only beauty product they use. Godrej No.1, made of 3/4 natural ingredients, is their ally, promising the ultimate sign of beauty – glowing skin. This film continues the legacy of stories the brand has told over the years. It’s a story of love. A story of a mesmerized husband wanting to know what keeps his wife glowingly beautiful despite all the work she does. Our earlier stories depicted women who were busy with chores at home. This time around, we’ve reflected the fact that a large number of women are also going to work or running their own small businesses, etc., while also managing the home.”