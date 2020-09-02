First Partners bags comms mandate for Vedanta’s aluminium & power biz

02 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

First Partners has announced that it has won the public relations mandate of Vedanta Limited’s aluminium and power business. The award of this mandate followed thorough evaluation rounds involving a multi-agency pitching process.

Notes a communique: “The remit spans corporate communications and brand PR support for Vedanta’s aluminium and power business units spread across the states of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Punjab including the corporate office in the National Capital Region (NCR).”