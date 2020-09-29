Fastrack launches Ruffles collection with an ad

29 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Fastrack has recently launched its new Ruffles collection, also co-created by actor Ananya Panday. To promote this latest collection, Lowe Lintas has conceived a campaign featuring Ananya.

Said Ayushman Chiranewala, Marketing Head, Fastrack: “With a successful launch of Fitouts, the first collection under Fastrack x Ananya Panday collaboration, Fastrack is all set on its fashion journey with a second launch – The Ruffles. The Gen Z’s of today have many varied facets in their personality, and we’re making products that will appeal to them all. The fit outs collection was meant for the fun and quirky girl, while Ruffles will touch a chord with those unconventional divas. This exciting new film and our stylish product designs aim to change the definition of a typical diva and encourage them to run the show on their own terms and be their authentic self even if it means ruffling some feathers along the way.”

Talking about the campaign, Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “The Fastrack Ruffles collection is one of the most drool-worthy and beautifully designed collection sure to make heads turn. The bold and cutting-edge designs find an equally bold expression in the attitude and idiosyncrasies of a new age diva like Ananya Panday. It’s a fun collaboration of writing and filmmaking between the Lowe Bangalore team and Catnip films”

Commenting on the idea, Ananya Panday said: “I’m really excited to introduce the latest, chic and very versatile all-new collection, Fastrack Ruffles. It has been designed to make a bold statement with a sophisticated and elegant flavour to it. This one is perfect for the girls who revel in the spotlight and don’t care how many feathers they ruffle. I love it and look forward to ruffling the world, together along with the divas out there!”