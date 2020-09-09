Essence names T Gangadhar as CEO – APAC

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, has announced the appointment of T Gangadhar (better know as Gangs in the fraternity) as the company’s CEO for APAC. Succeeding Essence’s Global CEO Kyoko Matsushita, who previously served as APAC CEO, Gangadhar will be responsible for driving continued client-centric innovation in data, analytics, and technology, as well as business growth and company culture across the agency’s fastest-growing region. Based out of Mumbai, Gangadhar will work closely with Essence’s global and APAC leadership teams, and will continue to report to Matsushita.

Gangs most recently served as President, Growth and Strategy, APAC for Essence, incharge of the agency’s business strategy, development, and growth. He first joined Essence in 2018 as Chairman, India after having held the role of Managing Director, South Asia at MEC and Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Sony Entertainment Television.

Said Matsushita: “Gangs’ extensive experience in the industry, his knowledge of Essence’s culture and our clients, and his vision for our business in the region make him the ideal person to lead us into our next phase of growth and innovation in APAC. As the most senior member of our regional leadership team, Gangs has done an outstanding job in partnering with me to navigate our business through the challenges of 2020 and I am truly excited about what we will be able to achieve with him at the helm in APAC going forward,” .

Added Gangadhar: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead this truly special agency in APAC. Essence is pioneering the use of data, analytics, and technology at a time when more and more companies are looking to take advantage of data-driven media and creativity. I am excited about leveraging our best-in-class capabilities to discover new ways to add value for our clients, consumers, and employees – in these current times and in the post-Covid-19 future ahead of us.”