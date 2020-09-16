Epic On partners with Amazon Pay

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Ijn10 Media Network’s OTT platform, Epic On jas announces a partnership with Amazon Pay. Through this collaboration, Amazon Pay users can avail 20 per cent discount of up to Rs 100 on the annual membership of Epic On.

Said Sourjya Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer – Epic On: “With the new Epic On, we enter an exciting phase, bringing a diverse mix of multiform content across formats on one online platform,”, and continues about the partnership, “We are happy to partner with Amazon Pay to offer an exclusive proposition that’s designed keeping the user at the epicentre. With our dense content library, we are certain all those who consume content digitally and want convenience will find content of choice on Epic On.”