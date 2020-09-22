Enterr10 launches Bhojpuri GEC

By A Correspondent

Enterr10 Television has announced the launch Enterr10 Rangeela, its second offering in the Bhojpuri space. It will be a Bhojpuri-language Free-to-Air General Entertainment Channel and will launch today, September 22.

The channel, notes a communique, will launch with a strong mix of fiction and non-fiction content ranging across series and reality shows, awards, and blockbuster films and World Television Premieres. A Bhojpuri version of Ramayan wil be part of the channel’s launch arsenal.

Speaking on adding a new channel to Enterr10 TVs growing portfolio on linear television channels, Manish Singhal, Managing Director at Enterr10 TV: “Over the last five years, regional television has been a real game-changer. There is untapped potential and opportunity to reach out to a new set of audiences in a language of their comfort and at Enterr10, we have a strong focus on expanding our presence in these markets. The Bhojpuri region is one such region with ample of scope and potential. While we already have a strong position in this region with Bhojpuri Cinema which is already No 1 Channel in the market, since inception, the launch of this GEC is a step towards strengthening the network’s presence and connect with viewers.”

The channel has begun engagement on digital platforms with nearly 5 million subscribers on YouTube.