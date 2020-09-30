Enterr10 launches Dangal Kannada

30 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Strengthening its presence in India, Enterr10 Television Network has announced its foray into the south with its latest channel launch Dangal Kannada. Close the heels of its launch of Enterr10 Rangeela in the Bhojpuri market, Dangal Kannada underlines the network’s aggressive expansion into the growing regional broadcast entertainment space. Armed with dubbed versions of shows like Ramayan, Mere Sai, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, Tenali Rama etc. the channel is set to go on air from today, September 30, 2020.

Speaking on the new addition to the bouquet, Manish Singhal, Managing Director, Enterr10 Television Network said: “We are very excited to announce our latest offering – Dangal Kannada. This launch cements our commitment to provide quality entertainment which resonates with our viewers. Dangal Kannada provides a strategic inroad to one of the largest regional markets in the country through which we would like to increase our market share and brand footprint.”

Added Shirish Pattanshetty, MD and Co-Founder, Lotus Enterprise: “We have been very bullish on the regional markets from the very beginning and have focused on building successful and sustainable media brands across different regions. The success story of Fakt Marathi has encouraged us to expand our ambitions and I feel the time is ripe for us to enter the Southern Indian Market.”

Popular Kannada film and TV actor Hariprriya is the brand ambassador for the channel and will be an integral part of the aggressive marketing campaigns for Dangal Kannada.