Edelweiss’s #HelpYourHelp campaign for domestic helps

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Edelweiss Group, one of India’s leading diversified financial services conglomerates, recently announced a public service and awareness initiative, #HelpYourHelp, a platform that helps build awareness and facilitates change for the domestic help community, who have been impacted by Covid-19.

Commenting on the thought behind the campaign, Shabnam Panjwani, Group Head – Marketing & Communications, Edelweiss Group said: “Rising to the needs of the community we operate in and giving back in a meaningful way has been a constant endeavor at Edelweiss. Moving beyond the simpler ‘feel good’ & ‘look good’ area, we have attempted to take this initiative into the ‘act good’ space via www.HelpyourHelp.com, enabling all of us to finally walk the talk. It is our hope that if every individual steps up to help this community of helpers in their own lives, it will encourage them to chase their dreams and empower them to truly #BeUnlimited.”