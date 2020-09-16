Dream Sports nets 225 mn dollars investment

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Sportsech major firm Dream Sports, owners of Dream11, FanCode and DreamX, has announced the completion of a primary and secondary investment led by Tiger Global Management, TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD), ChrysCapital and Footpath Ventures worth $225 million.

Talking about the deal, Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports said: “We are excited to welcome our new partners, who share our passion for sports and have extensive experience in building highly valuable tech companies in India. As a homegrown Indian company, we are proud to continue adding value to our 10 crore Indian sports fans, investors, employees and the overall sports ecosystem in India. In the last two years, we have grown beyond fantasy sports to sports content, merchandise, streaming, experiences, and there is much more to come. Our vision is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for India and Indian fans through sports technology and innovation.”

Added Bhavit Sheth, COO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports, said, “We welcome our new partners in this phase of our growth. We have grown from one to many brands and from 200 Sportans (employees of Dream Sports) to 450 in the last two years. I am proud of our lean yet highly efficient team that has been the driving force behind the creation of ‘Sports Tech’ as a new industry category in India.” Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to Dream Sports on the transaction.