Dr Rhazes signs Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

23 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Singapore-based FMCG brand Dr Rhazes has appointed Sourav Ganguly for the new campaign to highlight the importance of long-lasting protection & safety.

Talking about the association, Ankit Mahajan, CEO, Believe PTE Ltd said: “What the world needs today, more than ever before, is protection and trust. We are excited to be on this path-breaking journey of building trust with one of the greatest cricketing legends of all times, Sourav Ganguly. We want to lead the fight against viruses and germs by launching innovative products that provide pro-active protection.”