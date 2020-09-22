Dr Bhaskar Das is now Dr Dr Bhaskar Das

By A Correspondent

So what do you call a person who has done his Ph D twice? Yes, not once, but twice. You read it right. Veteran mediaperson and currently Group President and Chief Strategy Officer of the Republic Media Network Bhaskar Das has just completed his second Ph D.

The topic of the thesis: Incorporating social listening in integrated marketing communications mix: an exploratory study.

According to the information we have received, Dr Das completed his Ph D from Kolkata’s well-known JIS Institute. His earlier Ph D in media planning was from the University of Pune.

Pssst. We hear is he’s now planning his third. Phew!