Dr Bhaskar Das is now Dr Dr Bhaskar Das

Today's Top Stories
- MxM Live with Harish Shriyan & Amit Ray
- Enterr10 launches Bhojpuri GEC
- Mullen Lintas and Indian Newspaper Society create campaign ‘Rupaiyyah Hai Pahiya’ to jumpstart economic activity
- Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) re-elects Sunil Kataria as the Chairman
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Exactly 100 days left in the year. Are you also, like many others, waiting for the year to end with the hope that 2021 would be happier?
- Ranjona Banerji: So which media companies are playing the double game?
- KBC Season 12 to start on September 28
- What ‘The Social Dilemma’ gets right, and what it misses by a mile
- Anupriya Acharya takes charge as AAAI President
Videos