Disney+ Hotstar VIP to innovate for IPL 2020

07 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

With social distancing and the fears of the pandemic intruding into the conduct of live sports and specifically the Dream11 IPL 2020 which starts next week, Disney+ Hotstar VIP has announced innovation to bring home an in-stadia experience. According to a communique, fans can join a virtual community that will allow them to enjoy the matches with their friends and fellow cricket lovers real-time, while sharing selfies and videos. The entire tournament will only be accessible to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Said Uday Shankar – President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star and Disney India: “Over the past few years, IPL has become the most loved sporting tournament in the country. After several months of the lockdown, we believe that this tournament can be a catalyst in ushering in new optimism and smiles in India, with millions of fans cheering together from all parts of the country. Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years”