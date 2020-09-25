Discovery acquires adtech startup AdSparx

24 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Discovery Inc has announced the acquisition of the assets of AdSparx, the ad-tech start-up offering a cloud-based technology platform that provides server side in-stream dynamic ad insertion (DAI) across live and on-demand streaming.

Said, Avi Saxena, CTO, Global Digital, Discovery: “This acquisition is part of a larger strategy to develop a robust portfolio of digital products, as we continue to scale-up our DTC proposition with locally relevant video experiences in key international markets,” adding: “We are also delighted to expand our footprint in India with a strong technology organization and view the country as an emerging key development hub in the future for our global D2C portfolio.”

Discovery also plans to utilise AdSparx’s DAI solution to deliver personalised virtual linear channels.