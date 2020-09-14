Devendra Darda is ABC Chairman

14 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Devendra V Darda, Managing Director of Lokmat Media Group, was elected Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for the year 2020-2021. Darda has served on media industry bodies namely INS and IFRA in the past. He also presides over several educational institutions in Maharashtra and is on the managing committee of Western India Football Association. Karunesh Bajaj, ITC Ltd, representing advertiser category on the Council was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Bureau for the year 2020-2021.

Members on the Bureau’s Council of Management for the year 2020-2021 are as follows:

Publishers Representatives:

1. Devendra V Darda – Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. – Chairman

2. Riyad Mathew – Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd. – Hon. Secretary

3. Hormusji N Cama – The Bombay Samachar Pvt. Ltd.

4. Shailesh Gupta – Jagran Prakashan Ltd

5. Pratap G Pawar – Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd

6. Praveen Someshwar – HT Media Ltd

7. Mohit Jain – Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd

8. Dhruba Mukherjee – ABP Pvt. Ltd

Advertisers Representatives

1. Karunesh Bajaj – ITC Ltd – Deputy Chairman

2. Debabrata Mukherjee – United Breweries Ltd

3. Aniruddha Haldar – TVS Motor Company Ltd

Advertising Agencies Representatives

1. Vikram Sakhuja, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd – Hon Treasurer

2. Shashidhar Sinha, Media Brands Pvt. Ltd

3. Srinivasan K Swamy, RK Swamy BBDO Pvt. Ltd

4. Ashish Bhasin, Dentsu Aegis Network Communications India Pvt. Ltd

Secretariat

Hormuzd Masani – Secretary General