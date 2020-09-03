Dentsu Impact elevates Devraj & Ramaswamy to Managing Partners

By A Correspondent

Dentsu Impact, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has elevated Ajit Devraj and Anupama Ramaswamy to the role of Managing Partners. The duo will continue to report into Soumitra Karnik, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Impact, Dentsu India and Mcgarrybowen India and Amit Wadhwa, President, Dentsu Impact.

In their new role, the duo will oversee the Gurugram and Bengaluru operations for Dentsu Impact. While Devraj will be the business lead, Ramaswamy will head the creative arm of the agency.

Speaking on the development, Karnik said: “I am thrilled to announce the second phase of Dentsu Impact. Our journey has been really exciting so far and we are proud to hand over the steering wheel in the able hands of Ajit and Anupama. Both are absolutely amazing at what they do. They bring in a lot of method and discipline, which is required during this time of constant fast changes that our industry is going through. They have a hard task ahead – to embrace ‘what’s new’ faster than others, to deliver growth at the back of solid creative reputation, to be always ‘people-first’ and to keep the joy of advertising intact.”

Added Wadhwa: “This is an important phase for Dentsu Impact. We move into a new era, hereon, where creativity embraces the new approach to communication. We could not have better leaders than Ajit and Anu to lead the organisation into this exciting phase. Both come with extremely balanced mindsets and have the hunger and eagerness to accept new challenges and work towards achieving them. I am excited!”