Dell chooses VMLY&R as lead creative agency

30 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Dell has appointed VMLY&R as its lead creative agency in India for both the Consumer and Small business portfolio. The mandate was won after a keenly contested pitch.

As the lead agency, VMLY&R will go beyond traditional creative agency duties to create an overarching Connected Consumer Experience for Dell, which will span the entire width from mainline, digital & social communications, platforms & experiences and data, notes a communique.

Commenting on the appointment, Ritu Gupta, Director- Marketing, Dell said: “With the evolved customer journey and changing purchase behaviour it was important to select the agency that brings capabilities in elevating connected consumer experience.”

Added Anil K Nair, Chief Executive Officer, VMLY&R India: “We live in an ever-evolving world, where decades of digital adoption has now been compressed into a few months. It poses a great opportunity for an iconic brand like Dell to be portal; connecting them to various aspects of their lives and they get to live, learn, walk and play. The mandate for VMLY&R India is to think beyond the obvious and focus on a superior and seamless customer experience.”

VMLY&R handles the Dell Technologies brand globally, in a multi-faceted relationship that includes brand strategy and creative, martech, customer experiences, social strategy/content, and thought leadership.