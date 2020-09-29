DDB Mudra wins creative duties for Protinex

29 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Protinex, the leading nutritional supplement brand from Danone, has awarded its creative duties to DDB Mudra, following a multi-agency pitch.

Said Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India: “Protein awareness is an important part of our brand commitment since the understanding about Protein is very nascent in India. Effective communication is a vehicle through which we deliver our promise of inspiring healthier eating & drinking habits. DDB Mudra will help us translate this promise to action as we embark on an exciting journey to create impactful communication around Protein.”

Added Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, DDB Mudra West: “Adult nutrition is a category with growth potential. Working with a name like Protinex is a matter of pride for us, since they not only have a long-standing reputation in the market but also a vision to further the brand in multiple ways. Our fresh perspective in how to create consumer awareness about protein deficiency resonated well with Protinex’s goal to create relevance in this segment.”