Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Why is it that some media organisations have condoned the actions of their top execs when a sexual harassment complaint has been filed against them?

03 Sep,2020

Another issue around sexual harassment that has been raging currently. So we asked this sensitive question to Dr Bhaskar Das as part of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. Why is it that some media organisations have condoned the actions of their top executives when a sexual harassment complaint has been filed against them?

A. Very presumptuous question. Sweeping conclusions which could not be corroborated by facts. Data points to the contrary are missing. When a question is half baked, searching for an answer is futile.