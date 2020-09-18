Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s the secret sauce that makes you so very indispensable to media organisations?

18 Sep,2020

It’s the day when we get a little personal. Or a tad more personal than other days. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 18 edition of Das ka Dum. Enjoy.

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. What’s the secret sauce that makes you so very indispensable to media organisations?

A. Is that so? That’s news to me. For me, I am humbled that my services are still found to be contributing to the superordinate goals of a corporation. There is a different level of satisfaction in making an impact (through learning, unlearning , relearning and collaborating with colleagues). Philosophically, I am a traveller who finds joy in walking the path of life, as it comes.