Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We often suffer from the fear of not being able to ask you any more questions. Would you have a name for this phobia?

25 Sep,2020

A Friday question, just for fun. But, hey, we do suffer from this fear of not being able to dream up the right question to ask. So here’s it: Das ka Dum. Dated September 25, 2020. By Dr Bhaskar Das. Enjoy.

Q. We often suffer from the fear of not being able to ask you any more questions. Would you like to give this phobia a name? #just

A. Ha ha. You asked this question with limpid innocence. I am not aware of any phobia, unless there is any poor self-esteem. And in your case that has to be a figment of hallucinations. However, if you insist on my suggesting a term for it, we may call it Queryphobia. Or Dasophobia?