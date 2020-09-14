Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We celebrated a year of Das ka Dum on September 12. Honestly, when you started doing it last year, did you think it would last this long?

14 Sep,2020

So this wasn’t an attempt to earn compliments, but that’s Dr Bhaskar Das for you. Always understated. What inspired me to do this was an interview I did with him last year, where he answered every provocative (and sensitive) question I asked him. Also there was a Q&A with maverick actor I S Johar that I would enjoy reading in Filmfare magazine in the 1980s (or perhaps 1970s). But this had to be different. It was going to ask A&M industry-related questions. I suggested the idea to Dr Das, and he took a few seconds to say ‘Yes’. We started it the very next day. – Pradyuman Maheshwari

So without further ado, let’s read the Q&A with Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Enjoy.

Q. We celebrated a year of Das ka Dum on September 12. It’s been great fun doing this Q&A. I try to provoke you, and you hit them back, right out of the park. Honestly, when you started doing it on a year back, did you think it would last this long?

A. Wow! Didn’t realise how time flew. But I must admit I have enjoyed the journey. The credit goes to you as you kept the questions interesting, contextually relevant and generally provokes one to think. Our jugalbandi worked, it seems. Kudos to you.