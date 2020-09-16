Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | This is the time when media associations get all-new officebearers or see renewal of terms. Given the status of our ecosystem, any ask that you have from them for the next 12 months?

16 Sep,2020

It’s Q&A #250 day today. Wish us well. Meanwhile, read Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 16 edition of Das ka Dum. Enjoy.

Q. This is the time when the media associations get all-new officebearers or some see renewal of their terms. Given the status of our ecosystem, any ask that you have from them for the next 12 months?

A. The heads of every media association are sagacious enough to address all relevant issues facing their association. Hence my ask doesn’t matter. However, from a macro angle, it would make enormous sense to spread cheer, positivism and constructive routes to combat the current challenges of the fraternity/ industry.