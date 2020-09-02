Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since many media organisations are reporting the return of happy days in terms of revenues, do you think they should reverse the job and salary cuts?

02 Sep,2020

Another issue that a lot of people have been raising with us, so we asked the question to Dr Bhaskar Das. Let’s hear it from him in the September 2 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. Since many media organisations are reporting the return of happy days in terms of revenues, do you think they should reverse the job and salary cuts?

A. I can’t sermonise on what an organisation would (or should) do. But it’s natural for companies to restore both jobs and salary cuts when business sentiments improve both for attracting/ retaining talents and to remain competitive in the market by more intense market coverage and customer service. At the same time, one can’t predict which organisation would behave in what manner.