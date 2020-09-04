Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Many organisations have been asking their employees to report to work despite no real need for everyone to come home. What’s your view?

An issue that a lot of people have been talking about. So we asked this sensitive question to Dr Bhaskar Das as part of the Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. Many organisations have been asking their employees to report to work despite no real need for everyone to come home. What’s your view?

A. It all depends on what kind of business an organisation is engaged with. Secondly, location (geographical) determines the way forward. One can’t make a homogeneous decision, given the diversity of impact of Covid spread. Thirdly, in the interest of restoring livelihood, we have to learn to live with the unknown enemy called Covid. With government-prescribed precautions, we must restore economic activity. Every organisation is thinking innovatively to optimise ways of working in the interest of the business. So there is no use passing value judgments about what is real need and what isn’t. Incidentally, employees might not complain now that they are exhausted due to WFH.