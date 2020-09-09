Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s our ninth anniversary today. Any thoughts on how we’ve done so far and what we should be doing until our tenth?

09 Sep,2020

It’s our ninth anniversary, and we thought it appropriate to ask Dr Bhaskar Das for advice. And serious advice, no masti. So let’s hear it from him in this September 9 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on… (Btw, the second question on HT will be asked tomorrow.)

A. At the outset, Congratulations on the occasion of your ninth Anniversary. You must always celebrate every milestone of your organisation.

But this is not to get complacent but to take a fresh guard to start anew. Since the past has no future, it’s the time to revisit all your business assumptions and your business vision.

A shock like the Covid-19 pandemic can produce significant changes in consumer behaviour, B2C or B2B. So, survive and thrive in such a crisis, begin by examining how your customers are spending their time and money. Question all conventional ideas and use data to dynamically search for anomalies and surprises. Then adjust your business model to reflect demographic and psychographic behavioural changes, look for the impact of new trends on your business and how would you create and deliver value, with whom you should collaborate to serve your customer.