Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It was Teacher’s Day on Sat, Sep 5. Who from amongst the various people you worked with would you say was your best teacher?

07 Sep,2020

The attempt was to get him to give a direct answer – giving a name, but then we knew he wouldn’t do that. Without further ado, read Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 7 edition of Das ka Dum. Enjoy and enrich yourself…

Q. It was Teacher’s Day on Saturday, September 5. Who from amongst the various people you worked with would you say was your best teacher? Or you learnt from the most?

A. I have been blessed to receive continuous lessons from everyone in my life, including you. When one is not bothered about the source of knowledge and one is perpetually curious, learning flows incessantly.

The two best lessons have come to me from a chariot driver in Mahabharata: 1. Do your duty, leave the result to God and 2. Remain lovingly detached, as opposed to morbidly attached to your task.