Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is the media cashing in on the Sushant Singh murder controversy to capture ratings? What’s your view

17 Sep,2020

Hmm. Hmmmm. We reserve comment on the issue that we’ve raised but must add that we loved BD’s response. So let’s get right into it… Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Enjoy.

Q. There are a lot of people who believe that the media is cashing in on the Sushant Singh murder controversy to capture ratings. Is it correct? What’s your view?

A. There is an implicit assumption in your question – that is: consumers are morons. In reality, they are not. They make conscious choices when there are a plethora of choices, these days. Secondly, when it comes to news or any other content, there is a buffet of options available. So ratings needn’t be dependent on one topic. Thirdly, if every delivery format is serving the same dish, how come the pecking order of rankings of various formats of delivery are so different? I wonder.