Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you find that a CxO doesn’t have a social media presence (on Twitter or Insta), do you judge her or him as someone who’s not in tune with the times?

23 Sep,2020

Pertinent question (even if we say that ourselves), good response. Without further ado, here’s the September 23, 2020 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. If you find that a CxO doesn’t have a social media presence -on Twitter or Instagram, for instance – do you judge her or him as someone who’s not in tune with the times?

A. Not at all. I am not denying that social media presence might have a utilitarian edge but not having a social media handle need not be a handicap. The possible toxicity can rather work adversely and cause unnecessary distraction. There is no research-based evidence to suggest that a social media presence enhances effectiveness of CXOs. You may like to view Social Dilemma in Netflix to experience the dark side of social media..