Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If the number of jackets in the Times of India is a barometer of the festival frenzy in terms of adspends, would you like to forecast how many jackets TOI Mumbai will see in Dassera-Diwali 2020?

24 Sep,2020

He could’ve answered with just a number, but we know him. And we knew he would contest the very idea of the question. Ha ha. Let’s get straight into his response… Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Media planning and buying is not like writing prescriptions. While writing prescriptions, diagnosis is a precondition. Same with media buying which is a function of advertisers’ sectoral prospect, consumer sentiments and of course bullishness about their respective business prospects. Jackets are outcomes of interplay of the aforementioned variables. Secondly, this year is unprecedented in terms of business challenges for all. But it seems metro-based English newspapers might experience some headwinds in terms of business compared to Indian languages publications, if I go by some unrepresentative empirical evidences. For example, some of the Dainik Bhaskar editions have already published more than 100 pages on particular days. I have heard that some other Hindi dailies have increased rates for special positions. So langauge , non- metro editions seems to have started gaining back their mojo. Now, you have the germ of a news story there 🙂