Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If my cellphone informs me that my screen time is down to 4 hours, 22% lesser than last week, should I be happy or sad?

11 Sep,2020

Ha ha ha. We love to provoke him. He enjoys hitting back. All in good fun. And, no, we are Narcissistic. Without further ado, let’s read Dr Bhaskar Das’s response in the September 11 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. If my cellphone informs me that my screen time is down to 4 hours, 22% lesser than last week, should I be happy or sad. Happy that I’m spending lesser time on the cellphone. And sad that I don’t have much to do?

A. Good news is that you have started device detoxification. Good for health. Bad news: you are showing initial symptoms of narcissism. How? Because you are extrapolating your personal behavioural traits to the whole universe of consumers. There might be some asymmetry between global trend of consumers’ device stickiness and your individual behaviour pattern.