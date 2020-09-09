Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | HT recently wrote that newspaper readers who moved online in the Lockdown may not return to the print paper. Now that’s a solid admission of a change in habit by one of India’s largest newspaper groups. What say?

08 Sep,2020

Being a print veteran, we thought it would be appropriate to ask this question and another tomorrow. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 8 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. While unveiling its new look last Monday, HT wrote on the impact of the Covid-led lockdown: Some readers whose newspaper-reading moved online in this period may not return to the print paper. Now that’s a solid admission of a change in habit by one of India’s largest and influential newspaper groups. What say?

A.What’s wrong in it? Business can’t be run with emotion or ego. It’s pragmatism to internalise that a future backwards strategy is the only way to move forward to navigate challenges (technology-led, consumer culture change-led and regulatory ambiguity-led) of any sector. I really appreciate the initiative.