Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given the number of sexual harassment/me-too complaints coming from the media in India, do you think our media is a safe place of work for women?

01 Sep,2020

A. Do you have sectoral database of the type of complaints you have referred to? Why did you pick up media for the same. I am not denying the existence but we can’t paint everyone/ every organisation with the same brush. Besides, there are regulatory redressal mechanisms available to combat any adversarial incidents. Corporations are conscious of safety in the workplace. Hence, it’s too sweeping to comment that media isn’t safe place to work. The rising number of women in workplace contradicts your observation, empirically.