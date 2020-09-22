Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Exactly 100 days left in the year. Are you also, like many others, waiting for the year to end with the hope that 2021 would be happier?

22 Sep,2020

We all want 2020 behind us. So the statistic of 100 days left for the end of the year interested us. And we asked BD this question as part of our Das ka Dum series. Read on…

Q. Today, September 22 is the 266th day of 2020. More importantly, there are exactly 100 days left in the year. Are you also, like many others, waiting for the year to end with the hope that 2021 would be happier?

A. The beginning and end of year are inconsequential for me, albeit philosophically and not in terms of accounting years of organisations. For me, time is a continuum and fortunately, change of time doesn’t coincide with end of the year or for that matter with the beginning of a year. Pessimism or optimism about time is a state of mind and circumstances of individuals. I am conscious about my transient existence in sync with the same characteristics of time. So I don’t get deluded by such illusions.