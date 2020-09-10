Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Can a newspaper be a tasting menu for the website, as the redesigned Hindustan Times says. Comments?

10 Sep,2020

this September 10 edition of Das ka Dum.

Q. Continuing with the HT note which we quoted on Tuesday, it also notes: It (the redesign) did recognise that ultimately, many readers would do their newspaper-reading online. The redesigned print paper was always going to be a tasting menu of sorts for the website www.hindustantimes.com. Wow! The newspaper as a tasting menu for the website. Comments?

A. When consumption of content is increasingly becoming platform-agnostic, why not then symbiotically promote every format of delivery. The collective stickiness might be bigger than individual formats. That expands both provenance of the brand and improves monetisation potential of the assets. It makes sense.