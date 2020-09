Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | As if one Ph D wasn’t enough, you’ve just done a second. And now we hear that you intend doing another? What’s your motivating factor?

29 Sep,2020

Am sure there are many people out there who have the same question, so we asked BD this. So here’s his answer in Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das of course. Read on…

Q. As if one Ph D wasn’t enough, you’ve just done a second. And now we hear that you intend doing another? It’s evident from speaking with you that you are academically inclined, but what is your motivating factor?

A. From a tangible angle, it’s a PhD. But for me, it is meant to upskill me cognitively. I have no particular fetish for a PhD. But the process keeps one’s mind active. It’s not so much about motivation, which is an outside-in process. It’s more about volition which is an inside-out process. Knowledge is a search. There is no full stop there.