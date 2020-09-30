Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A career in sales is all about juggad, far from academic research. Is there a method to this confluence?

Q. A career in sales is all about juggad (and getting revenues come what may), far from academic research. Given your proficiency in both, is there a method to this confluence (note: I didn’t use the word madness)?

A. Opposites make a perfect combination. But even to perceive one as opposite to the other is a human frailty. The impact of cross-pollination in both the pursuits can’t be ruled out. In fact, I find that the interplay of the two engenders a lot of perspicacity.