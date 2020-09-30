Today's Top Stories
- An Opportunity to Refocus for Newspapers
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A career in sales is all about juggad, far from academic research. Is there a method to this confluence?
- Ranjona Banerji: Time to speak up on Hathras gangrape!
- Ad Club re-elects Partho Dasgupta as President
- Dell chooses VMLY&R as lead creative agency
- RMAI elects a new leadership team
- Network18 launches regional edition of ‘Jai Hind Samman’
- Enterr10 launches Dangal Kannada
- Pratap Pawar & Shashi Sinha to continue as Chairman & Vice Chair of MRUCI
Videos