Dabur India launches new campaign in Kerala

01 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Dabur India Ltd has launched a new campaign for its Dabur Herbal family toothpaste in Kerala, to further strengthen the brand’s regional connect by tapping into the strong ‘rooted’ness in tradition especially for the upkeep of health and well-being.

Said Shouvik Roy, President and Head of Office: “Dabur Herbal is yet another success for Dabur in Kerala. We realised that the key task for the brand was to make a stronger local connect. The backdrop of ‘Onam’ and the friendly banter between two brothers, is what makes this film memorable. We believe that the film will be liked by all and make the connection with the brand even deeper.”

Added Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North): “With the vibrant festival of Onam serving as a backdrop, this film takes the old Indian proverb,’ haathi ke daant dikhaane ke aur, khaaney ke aur” and weaves a sweet story with two brothers in it and talks about the product benefit. We’re sure that a fun story, coupled with a lively background will make the piece engaging and memorable.”

Said Harkawal Singh, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Oral Care: “Dabur Herbal Toothpaste’ is the lead Oral Care offering from Dabur in Kerala and has a strong traction among consumers. It is a Fluoride Free toothpaste with goodness of Tulsi, Babool & Akarkara, an ideal paste for the entire family for problem free, strong healthy teeth. The new campaign is being rolled during the festive period of Onam, to further strengthen the franchise. The campaign is based on local cultural insight and shot locally. It will help us to further gain market share in Kerala.”