Cinthol launches new TVC

09 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

In a new TVC, Cinthol Cool and Cinthol Lime Fresh have launched a reprised version of the ‘Alive is Awesome’ campaign which started in 2012. The film has been conceptualised by Creativeland Asia and produced by Nirvana Films.

Sharing his thoughts on the new film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said: “Cinthol is among the iconic brands that we have at Godrej Consumer that enjoys a very strong affinity with its consumers pan India. 2020 has made market innovations happen at a rapid speed, made us reinvent our strategies, shoot campaigns at home, be more agile and execute new product launches within months. With this new and improved approach, we wanted to come out with something that would help connect with our stakeholders in a meaningful manner, so we decided to recreate one of our most successful films from the past with a touch of the topical sentiments. This new film on Cinthol Lime and Cinthol Cool conveys the brand’s core proposition relevant to the current times and we are optimistic that our audience will enjoy them too.”

Added Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia: “Cinthol’s philosophy of Alive is Awesome is built on enjoying every moment to its fullest. Alive bathing experiences in the outdoors is at the core of brand. In this pandemic situation, travel and adventure aren’t feasible. But, Cinthol, with its refreshing range of Lime and Cool soaps, promises you to bring alive that experience in your shower. That’s what this film, which is also a throwback to Cinthol’s iconic 2012 ad, communicates.”