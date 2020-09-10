Brand Balance consultancy set up for PR & CorpComm sector

10 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Senior industry person and MxMIndia columnist Siddhartha Mukherjee has announced the setting up on Brand Balance (www.brandbalance.in), billed as India’s first and neutral Communications ‘ERP’ Management Consultancy.

Said Mukherjee: “The future balance of India Inc lies in the hands of the C-suite-PR and Corporate Communications Industry. Business revenues and business risks are directly proportional. The C-Suite-PR and CorpComm Industry ‘Collective’ will be the real protagonist which will balance both. Here, the right mix of ERPs will be the real hero and play the pivotal role. So far, this area has not been looked into seriously or undervalued either due to lack of time or shortage of dedicated resources,” adding: “Irrespective of ‘Normal’ or ‘New Normal’ scenarios, every Client Brand requirement offers wonderful opportunity as well as huge responsibility to showcase tangible benefits of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. If the ‘Collective’ starts focusing on developing and balancing the ERPs, it can well emerge as the front runner and most sought-after brand building service industry. Based on my own hands-on experience and interactions with various Industry Captains across corridors over many years, I seriously believe that while our Industry has wonderful leadership, talent, dedication, commitment, knowledge base and all the other necessary wherewithal, the only component that needs re-structuring or balancing are the ERPs – Efforts, Resources & Processes.”