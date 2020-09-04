Blink Digital appoints Ratnapriya Mitra as VP-Client Services

04 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Blink Digital, a full-service, award-winning digital agency, has announced the appointment of Ratnapriya Mitra to lead client servicing at the agency. Mitra comes with over 15 years of experience with networks like McCann Worldwide, Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, J. Walter Thompson, among others. At Blink Digital, she will be overseeing fulfilment of client goals and overall success of the client portfolio at the agency.

Said Rikki Aggarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Blink Digital: “We are happy to have Ratnapriya join us with her prowess and experience as a marketer. She is a valuable addition to our growing team and will be a crucial member in driving efficiency and success at the agency. She brings more real-world perspective and insights into the creative output along with the ability to weather multiple challenges into creative solutions. This appointment also speaks of Blink Digital’s ability to hire some of the best talent in the industry and provide state of the art services to our clients.”

Added Mitra: “I’m enthused to join a team of such talented and hardworking people. Knowing that this is the team behind so many award-winning campaigns is a testimony to Blink’s dexterity that drives such meaningful work for our clients. I’m looking forward to driving more novel, creative solutions while ensuring we are at our efficient best.”