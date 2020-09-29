Bingo binges on IPL airtime

28 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

ITC Foods’ Bingo snack brand has unveiled a new campaign titled ‘Match Start, Bingo! Start’.

Commenting on the campaign, an unnamed ITC Foods spokesperson has said: “Cricket in India is an extravaganza that brings individuals together from all walks of life to enjoy and experience an exciting game. At Bingo! our focus is to keep the fun and quirk alive in the lives of consumers. We hope that fans and consumers would enjoy the line-up of enlivening and fun-filled communication Bingo! has in store for the upcoming cricketing season . This year, fans will experience cricket differently, where their homes will turn into a virtual stadium while they enjoy every moment of the match on their screens. We, at Bingo! wanted to remind them of the lip-smacking experience they can enjoy within the safe confines of their homes, without losing out on their spirits, snacks or fun.”