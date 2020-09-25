Bigg Boss to take off on October 3

25 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 3 at 9pm only on Colors and stream on Voot Select.

Talking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said: “Our endeavour at Colors has always been to provide our viewers with uninterrupted entertainment – refreshing and exciting content and Bigg Boss has been a testament to this objective year after year. The last 6 months have been unprecedented and it brought along with it unexpected challenges and changes. With ‘Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab’ as the theme for this season, our aim is to amp up the excitement and ensure viewers forget their worries and are reminded of their normal lives. Adding to the experience, the Bigg Boss fans will get to watch the episodes before television on our premium video-on-demand service Voot Select along with 24 hours exclusive access into the house. I would also like to thank our partners- presenting sponsor Mobile Premier League, powered by sponsors- Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé and Associate sponsor- Ching’s for their support and trust in brand Bigg Boss.”

Added Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18: “This is a unique season of Bigg Boss – the pandemic has disrupted our daily lives and with Bigg Boss we attempt to bring back some sense of normalcy into our consumers’ lives, to try and truly cater to ‘ab scene paltega/’. With each season of Bigg Boss, we have introduced new and fresh elements and themes to make it more engaging and entertaining for our audiences and this year is no exception. The Bigg Boss house will reimagine a normal scenario that we all have been missing out on with the inclusion of a salon & spa, movie theatre, and shopping mall facilities for the contestants. We broke all viewership records the previous season. So there’s a lot to look forward to. This year too we plan to take our viewers along on a roller coaster ride and the show will have a big twist in the first 14 days and something super exciting will follow. The thrill will multiply as the lineup of contestants and the different characteristics they bring with them will surely become a great family and friend circle conversation. Salman Khan, who has been the most gracious host is back again and we can’t wait for the excitement to unfold.”

Speaking about associating with Bigg Boss, Abhishek Madhavan, Senior Vice President, Growth and Marketing, Mobile Premier League (MPL), said: “Over the years, Bigg Boss has established an outstanding connect with the audiences and has earned itself a massive base of dedicated fans. Our association with the property gives us a great opportunity to reach out to those viewers and engage with them through the show. Just like Bigg Boss, our app also caters to a vast audience base which makes it a perfect fit. As one of India’s biggest skill-based gaming applications in India, it’s an honor for MPL to be associated with one of the biggest reality properties, Bigg Boss and we look forward to a great association.”

Added Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India: “Endemol Shine India has over the years broken multiple records with Bigg Boss! The show has established itself as India’s biggest reality program, one we are extremely proud of. Given the challenges that we have faced this year, we have taken every precaution possible when it comes to the health, safety, and sanitization of the cast and the crew. This season’s contestants will be required to be under quarantine for a period and will be tested before going inside the house. The theme of the show will also reflect in the elements of the house to give the contestants a feeling of normalcy. We look forward to furthering our long partnership with COLORS and to yet another exciting new season.”