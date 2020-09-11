Berger Paints ropes in Akshay Kumar as Brand Ambassador

11 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

Berger Paints India Limited has announced its association with Akshay Kumar for their Waterproofing range of products under HomeShield Brand.

Said Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO of Berger Paints: “We are very excited about the association with Akshay who is today one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning decades built on the edifice of his passion for hard work, devotion to quality and zeal to innovate with challenging roles, he is a perfect fit for Berger HomeShield which also embodies the values of trust, dependability, durability and high product performance in the segment of waterproofing. It is one of the fastest growing segments for us and the association with Akshay would help create better brand visibility and recall, helping catapult the brand as the preferred consumer choice”.