BBC Studios’ One of Us to have a Telugu version

15 Sep,2020

By A Correspondent

BBC Studios has announced that it will be producing a new Indian adaptation of the drama series One of Us.

The 2017 thriller is set to be adapted as a Hotstar Telugu special by BBC Studios India – marking the organisation’s debut into the regional scripted market in India.

Said Sameer Gogate, Business Head of Production, India, BBC Studios: “Hotstar is known for its focus on premium dramas and we are delighted to work with them again to deliver another high-end thriller. The great thing about adaptations are their world-wide appeal that transverse everything from cultures, to boundaries, and languages – and yet stay true to the essence of the story. We are very proud to be able to present One of Us to the Telugu audience. This marks our debut into the regional scripted market and what better way to launch than with this premium drama as a Hotstar Telugu special.”